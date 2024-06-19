Interior Ministry warns private security firms against unauthorized uniforms
The Ministry of the Interior has issued a directive to private security organizations, instructing them to cease the use of unauthorized uniforms.
A press release signed by the Chief Director at the Ministry, Mrs. Doreen P. Annan said it was revealed that two individuals were recently arrested by police for breaching regulations governing private security organizations. The Ministry emphasized that such violations would not be tolerated.
The individuals were found wearing unapproved uniforms resembling military attire, which contravenes the Police Service (Private Security Organisations) Regulations, 1992 (LI.1571) and the Police Service Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 1994 (L.I.1579). The arrested persons were granted bail, and the Ministry indicated that necessary sanctions would be applied to the company employing them.
The release highlighted the approved uniforms for private security personnel: white long/short sleeve shirts with ash khaki trousers featuring white stripes on both sides, cream long/short-sleeved shirts with brown khaki trousers featuring cream stripes on both sides, mauve long/short sleeve shirts with maroon trousers featuring mauve stripes on both sides, and yellow shirts with ash/grey reflectors over brown khaki trousers (specific to Mines and Oil fields).
The Ministry urged all private security organizations to adhere to these regulations by wearing only the approved uniforms and operating within their legal limits to avoid sanctions.
While acknowledging the vital role private security organizations play in complementing national security services, the Ministry stressed that it would not compromise on regulations designed to ensure the safety and security of all Ghanaians.
