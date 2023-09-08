Interdicting senior officers involved in Bugri Naabu leaked tape "amazes me" - COP (rtd) Bright Oduro

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Sep - 08 - 2023 , 09:56

It is amazing that the Ghana Police administration decided to act and interdict three senior officers after Parliament had instituted a public probe into the matters about the Bugri Naabu leaked tape, a retired Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr Bright Oduro has said.

He said it was premature for the police service to have interdicted the Director General in charge of Technical, COP Mr George Alex Mensah and the two others, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare without allowing them to comment on the conversation contained on the tape.

In the police service, interdiction comes in when the issue at stake is criminal or it is a serious misconduct, but even with that, the persons involved should be given an opportunity for a comment before an interdiction, Mr Oduro said.

“That is what amazes me because this tape has been out for more than two weeks now and the police administration has not taken any action and for Parliament to institute a public probe and then the police administration suddenly comes out with an interdiction for that.”

“I am not comfortable with it in my opinion, I don’t think it is well placed,” COP (retired) Mr Bright Oduro said in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM, monitored by Graphic Online on Thursday night (Sept 7).

COP (rtd) Mr Oduro, well noted for his prowess in criminal investigations over many years, rose through the ranks and headed the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service before retiring.

The radio station had called him on Thursday evening after the Black Stars match for his perspectives on what was happening in the police service in relation to the Parliamentary probe of the leaked Bugri Naabu tape that contains a discussion on the administration of the police service and how the whole issue was being discussed in the public domain.

The conversation on the involved a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.

Opportunity for comment before interdiction

Mr Oduro said the interdiction “doesn’t tell us whether the police have a copy of the tape. If the police have a copy of the tape, then of course, they will listen to the content and maybe find something wrong with the tape, maybe those who might have engaged in that conversation had probably not spoken well or misconducted themselves, they would have been given the opportunity to make some comments…, here we have a whole Commissioner of Police, who we learn was also in line for the IGP position and so if he’s engaged in some private conversation, which has been recorded and brought into the public domain and the police has a copy of the tape, and the police sees something wrong with the content, the officer should have probably been given the opportunity to explain himself by way of comment and then if the comment don’t sit well with the administration, or the IGP for that matter, then disciplinary action can then be proceeded against the officers or the officer.

more to follow...