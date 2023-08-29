Institution to bridge gap between theory, practice launched

Doreen Andoh Aug - 29 - 2023 , 11:56

An institute, aimed at bridging the gap between theory and practice, has been launched in Accra.

Known as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environment Social Governance (ESG) Training Institute, it will offer valuable insight into the integration and alignment of business, environment and social values.

It would also prioritise sustainability, accountability and transparency in the delivery of environmental, ethical, philanthropic and economically responsible programmes, while improving the capacity of businesses to be socially accountable to drive initiatives that would contribute to public good.

The institute which was launched in Accra last Wednesday, coincided with the 10th anniversary of the mother institute.

In attendance were policymakers, the UN Resident Coordinator, Dr Charles Abani, industry players in the oil, gas and mining sectors, among others.

Significance

The Special Advisor to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Dr Eugene Owusu, said the launch marked an important chapter in the SDGs and sustainability journey.

“Recent global developments, notably COVID-19 and the Ukraine-Russia conflict, have posed significant challenges to achieving SDGs around the world,” he said.

Dr Owusu, however, said that achieving SDGs remained even more relevant than before, adding that it provided a good blueprint for addressing underlying systematic flaws and protection against future shocks.

“Importantly, SDGs constitute a useful framework for achieving the transformation we so passionately desire to put our country and the world on a truly inclusive, resilient and sustainable pathway,” he added.

The special advisor, who is also the Sherpa to the President on Ocean Action, said since the national SDGs Advisory unit met with Prof. Wayne Dunn in 2017, they had partnered on a number of initiatives, including a royal dialogue on SDGs hosted by Otumfuo Osei Tutu at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, and a blue economy summit.

“Importantly, Dunn’s insights, knowledge and expertise have helped inspire some of the work that our unit has championed on businesses and SDGs, particularly, in emphasising the intrinsic value of SDGs to businesses,” he added.

Collaboration

For his part, Prof. Dunn further urged companies to collaborate and tell the success stories of their CSR activities to help accelerate national sustainable development goals.

He said the institute was focused on offering practical solutions in the implementation of CSR by businesses, including creating a synergy between the corporate world and the general public.

About institute

Prof. Dunn said that the institute, which was established in 2013, had consistently prioritised excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction, and had also experienced significant growth in partnership with McGill University.

“The 10th anniversary, along with the launch of the Ghana CSR-ESG institute, is therefore a significant milestone that signifies a remarkable journey of expansion and achievement.

“The institute is fanatical about avoiding ivory tower academic rhetorics and is focussed on producing programmes, lectures and advisory work that would add meaningful value and approach to assignments and programmes,” he said.