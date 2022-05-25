Institute of Directors-Ghana mark 23rd anniversary with Dzorwulu Special School

The Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh), a registered professional body with the core mandate of training, research and advocacy in corporate governance has donated food and other items to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.
The items presented to the school on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, included bags of rice, boxes of Indomie, canned instant drinks, cereals and water.
The donation was in commemoration of the 23rd anniversary of IoD-Gh.
Assessment
The CEO of the IoD-Gh, Fred Aryeetey (below) said the donation was in response to a needs assessment of the school.
Mr Aryeetey, a Fellow of the IoD-Gh, said his outfit had performed a similar donation to the school as part of its 22nd anniversary and was hopeful that it would contribute towards making the students vital members of the society.
"The government is doing its best to support the school but as a special school, they have special needs, so that it why individuals and groups such as ours must support them.
"We will continue to visit this great and special school and we support how the teachers and headmaster run the school and we are very happy with that. We believe that the students will learn and grow and become influential citizens of this country".
Receiving the items on behalf of the students, the Headmaster of the school, Mr Frederick Tetteh urged other organisations to donate to other special schools across the country.
He also disclosed that currently, the school has 205 students and a staff strength of 44.
About IoD-Gh
Established in 1998, the IoD-Gh was registered a year later on May 21, 1999.
A member of the African Corporate Governance Network, IoD-Gh is now a professional body licensed to champion Director interests through advocacy, training and research in corporate governance.