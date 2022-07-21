Inculcate reading habits in children - GES

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region, Sophia Manyeyo Samadji, has advised all head teachers to encourage their teachers to inculcate the habit of reading in the children, especially in the primary schools.
She said the academic performance of any child in school depended on the child’s reading ability and it was, therefore, very important for the children to learn how to read even if it was at the kindergarten level.
“We as teachers are aware of what a child who reads well can do in terms of his or her academic performance. When the child can read well, it also makes our teaching and learning easier and more effective and, therefore, it is high time we took the children’s reading very seriously,” the GES PRO advised.
She made the remarks on behalf of the municipal director of education at the closing session of the Lower Manya Krobo Inter-Circuits Reading Competition for Lower Primary at Odumase-Krobo.
It was on the theme: “Reading promotes quality teaching and learning, encourages reading at lower primary level”.
Winners
At the end of the competition, Odumase Circuit “A” came first with 144 points, followed by Odumase Circuit “B” with 136 points.
The Kpong Circuit, Akuse Circuit and Middle Circuit placed third, fourth, and fifth with 108, 86 and 22 points, respectively.
In the Primary One category, Benedicta Abia of the Kodjonya Millennium Presbyterian Primary in Odumase Circuit “A” was first, followed by Joseph Kumawu of the Kpong Evangelical Presbyterian Primary in the Kpong Circuit and Theresa Tetteh of Odumase Anglican Primary “B” in the Odumase Circuit ‘B’’ for second and third positions, respectively.
Kezia Annor of the Kodjonya Millennium Presbyterian Primary in the Odumase Circuit “A” placed first in Primary Two class, while Richard Bentel of the Odumase Presbyterian Primary in the Odumase “B” Circuit was second and Hannah Teye also from the Kodjonya Millennium Presbyterian Primary took the third place.
For Primary Three, Stephanie Narh of the Kodjonya Millennium Presbyterian Primary took the first position followed by Emmanuella Ntow of the Kpong Evangelical Presbyterian Primary and Stephen Annor of Odumase Anglican Primary “A” in Odumase Circuit “B” being third.
Prizes were awarded to deserving participants.
Ms Samadji lauded the Odumase Circuit “A”, which took the first position in all the activities of the programme, for their commitment to the programme, adding that “an adequate preparation crowned the success. Well done”.