Immigration officer shot dead in Bawku

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Apr - 05 - 2023 , 08:07

Three officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), stationed at Bawku, were last Monday evening shot by some unknown assailants.

The incident left one person dead, while the other two sustained serious injuries and are now receiving treatment at the hospital.

The deceased, identified as Assistant Inspector Philip Motey, stationed at the Missiga post, and two other colleagues, were shot by the gunmen in front of the Bawku Police Station around 8p.m., while they were in a private car.

According to information gathered, the gunmen who were lurking in the shadows, surfaced and shot into the vehicle and bolted immediately.

Motey was in the company of Assistant Inspector Lawrence Afari, stationed at Kulungugu post, and Assistant Inspector Eric Ayidiya, who is also stationed at the Polimakom border post.

They are said to be on their way to Bawku to buy food when the incident happened.

Sector Commander

Confirming the incident, the Bawku Sector Commander, GIS, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Emmanuel Ntim Dankyi, said the officers were rushed to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital to receive emergency medical care.

Unfortunately, Motey was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital while the two others are currently in a critical condition after sustaining severe gunshot wounds.

He noted that due to the severity of the injuries sustained by Adidiya, he was transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital the same day for further treatment while Afari is still at Bawku Presbyterian Hospital receiving treatment.

He said both officers who survived the attack were currently responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the body of Motey has been deposited at the morgue of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for autopsy and preservation.