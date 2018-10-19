Immigration intercepts guns, cartridges in Kofibadurom

Officers of the Immigration Border Post at Kofibadukrom in the Brong Ahafo Region have arrested two persons with luggage containing two single-barrel shotguns and 23 cartridges.
A statement issued by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) said the persons who were of Fulani descent were travelling to Cote d'Ivoire through the border when the immigration officers accosted them last Thursday.
Other items found in their bags were torches, masks, protective clothing and a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Card with identification number 20994837, bearing the name Amadu Ali.
The statement quoted the Officer In Charge (OIC) of the Border Post, Superintendent Leslie Martin, as saying that the two persons evaded arrest and took to their heels while going through Immigration checks and procedures at the border.
He added that they dropped their bags in the process and ran into nearby bushes. “All efforts to apprehend them proved futile,” he was quoted as saying.
Search party
A search party comprised the OIC and his men, with support of some youth of the town, combed the vicinity for the two persons to no avail, the statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, Supt. Michael Amoako-Atta, explained.
It said checks carried out at the Dormaa Office of the NHIS revealed that the suspects were natives of Bole in the Northern Region but resided at Aboabo No.4, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro.
The GIS said it had stepped up security alertness, surveillance and intelligence at its various border posts across the country due to the upsurge of cross-border crimes, including smuggling and armed robbery.
It had also intensified patrols along the borders while officials on the border, with Cote d’Ivoire had been alerted to be on the lookout for the two suspects, the statement added.