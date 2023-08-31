I'll ensure seized cash, amounts in Cecilia Dapaah's accounts are neither concealed, lost or dissipated - OSP

Graphic.com.gh Aug - 31 - 2023 , 19:44

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it disagrees with the High Court in Accra’s order for the OSP to return Cecilia Dapaah’s seized money.

The High Court in Accra on Tuesday, Aug 31 dismissed the OSP’s application seeking to continue freezing the bank accounts and assets of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources. Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

In a ruling, the court presided over by Justice Edward Twum, held that the Office of the Special Prosecutor breached the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 Act 959 when he filed the application out of time.

Aside from that, it was the considered view of the court that the OSP was in doubt of the true ownership of the alleged tainted property found in Cecilia Dapaah’s house and hence failed to convince the court that the alleged tainted properties were used in connection with a crime.

“If he (OSP) is unsure as to ownership, how did he reach the conclusion that the property is tainted?” the presiding judge queried.

“Ownership and possession are not the same,” Justice Twum added saying the application was premature as the OSP failed to establish the reasonableness of the suspicion.

It added that there was no justifiable basis for the OSP to exercise the power of seizure under Act 959.

The court has, therefore, ordered the OSP to return the confiscated assets to the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources within seven days from today (Aug 31).

“The application is based on public sentiments and not based on any justifiable legal basis,” Justice Twum said.

OSP's press statement reacting to court decision

But in a response to the court’s order, the OSP in a press statement said it respects the directive but disagrees with it because it is erroneous.

“While the OSP respects the Court’s decision, it disagrees with the decision of the Court. First, the OSP believes that the Court’s computation of the time limitation is, with respect, erroneous. The OSP searched three (3) private residences associated with Ms. Dapaah over the course of two (2) weeks. The searches and discovery were ongoing during that period. There is little doubt that the OSP filed its application within the statutory window once the search and discovery window is considered.”

Attached below is a full copy of the OSP's reaction

CECILIA ABENA DAPAAH

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) commenced investigation in the third week of July 2023 in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items involving Ms. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

On 31 August 2023, the High Court, Accra refused to grant the application of the seizure and freezing orders on the grounds that the confirmation of seizure application was filed out of time; that the OSP did not provide any basis for the seizure and the freezing since it did not disclose the details of the transactions in the accounts. And further that the freezing order was based on public sentiments and withour proper investigations.

While the OSP respects the Court's decision, it disagrees with the decision of the Court. First, the OSP believes that the Court's computation of the time limitation is, with respect, erroneous. The OSP searched three (3) private residences associated with Ms. Dapaah over the course of two (2) weeks. The searches and discovery were ongoing during that period.

There is little doubr that the OSP filed its application within the statutory window once the search and discovery window is considered.

Second, the seizure by the OSP and the Special Prosecutor's freezing order were effectuated on the very firm basis of reasonable suspicion that the amounts and bank balances were tainted property as Ms. Dapath prevaricated as to the source(s) of the amounts she reported stolen from her residence, the amounts discovered by the OSP in her residence, and the volume of transactions in her bank accounts and investments.

Third, the freezing order was not based on public sentiments. Rather, it was based on court processes filed in a criminal matter before the Circuit Court, Accra involving Ms. Dapash as the complainant.

Further, the freezing order was effected to aid the investigation, as required by law, not on the basis of the investigation, as indicated by the Court. Therefore, it cannot be said that the OSP did not carry out proper investigations to warrant the freezing order. The investigation has only commenced, and it is ongoing.

The OSP assures the public that it will take all necessary legal steps to ensure that the seized amounts and the balances in Ms. Dapaah's bank accounts and investments are neither concealed, lost, or otherwise dissipated.