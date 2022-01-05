ICU implores workers to do away with negative tendencies

The General-Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), Mr Morgan Ayawine, has implored employees to be more industrious by forging closer ties with employers for better output this year.
He said with the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic far from being over, it was important that workers were truthful, diligent and hardworking to help get the economy back on track for national growth.
In his New Year message to workers, Mr Ayawine also charged them to do away with negative tendencies that could undermine productivity, saying: “Business and economic activities are still in the process of recovering from the undesirable legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
"This, therefore, calls for a redoubling of effort to increase productivity as a panacea for full recovery and advancement of the national economy.
We should note that full recovery of the national economy can only be achieved if we, as workers, continue to be more disciplined and committed to our duties at all times and also ensure the sustainability of industrial peace and harmony at the workplace,” he added.
Unity
The general-secretary further encouraged workers to forge ahead in unity and determination to improve productivity, saying with peace and understanding between them and their employers, much could be achieved to improve on their welfare, the economy and the nation.
“It is important for all of us to play our expected roles towards the sustainability and profitability of our respective organisations, since that is the surest way of contributing to the growth of the business and the national economy,” he said.
COVID-19
Mr Ayawine cautioned workers not to take things for granted, stressing that the impact of the pandemic was obvious in the death of many people and the collapse of businesses and labour activities in recent times.
He urged employees to continue to observe the safety protocols and also go for the COVID-19 jabs to protect not only themselves and their families but also others.
“As we set out to pursue our goals for the new year, it is obvious that the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been devastating to human lives, businesses and labour activities in recent times is not over yet, as a new variant, the Omicron, is spreading fast.
"This calls for extreme caution on our part, as workers, to be circumspect by observing all protocols because we play key roles in the attainment of our national goals.
“This approach will, in no doubt, affirm our collaboration with stakeholders to take our destiny into our own hands and help build a prosperous nation,” he added.