Rebuilding Appiatse: Ibrahim Mahama pledges support after donating food items

Appiatse, the community near Bogoso in the Western Region on Monday received various food items from businessman, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama following last week's explosion that left the town devastated.
Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has also pledged to help rebuild the community by supporting them with Dzata Cement.Follow @Graphicgh
Monday's presentation of food items was done on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama by the General Manager of Engineers & Planners, Tarkwa Mines, Mr. Daniel Tweneboah.
The items included bags of rice, boxes of Mackerel and cooking oil.
Mr Ibrahim Mahama, the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners, dispatched the donation to the victims of last Thursday’s explosion which is located gold mining community.
Mr. Mahama pledged to support the rebuilding of the Appiatse community when the time is due.
Presenting the items on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama to the NADMO Coordinator, Mr. Daniel Tweneboah said “ the relief items is to help alleviate the devastating effect of the tragedy on the community”.
Receiving the items on behalf of the community, Mr. Francis Abeiku Yankah, the coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for Prestea Huni-Valley district expressed gratitude to Mr. Mahama.
The chiefs and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani also thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.
He said this will put smiles on the faces of those affected by the explosion.