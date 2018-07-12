I sued AG, not the President – Baako

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Mr Abdul Malik Kweku Baako says his suit at the Supreme Court challenging the removal from office of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, is not against the President, but the Attorney General.
Mr Baako has filed a writ invoking the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to declare that the Judicial Service committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate allegations of misbehaviour and incompetence against Mrs Charlotte Osei exceeded its scope when it recommended her removal.
The writ, which was filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Mr Samson Lardy Anyenini, at the Supreme Court in Accra, Tuesday, July 10, is also praying the apex court to rule that the Chief Justice’s prima facie determination against Mrs Osei was inconsistent and in violation of Article 146 (3) of the 1992 Constitution.
While retorting to a taunt by Kwami Sefa Kayi, Peace FM morning show, Kokrokoo host, that he Mr. Baako was late to the programme because he had not finished suing the president, Mr Baako said; “I have not filed any writ against the president, you know that…. You are trying to do mischief”.
He said his move was constitutional, saying the matter is purely a constitutional one and invariably it is the Attorney General who will represent the state.
But Mr Sefa Kayi quizzed, ‘If you file a writ against the Attorney General, are you not suing the government? Who is the head of government? Is it not the president’, to which the panelists broke into spontaneous laughter.