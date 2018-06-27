Graphic Online

I did not receive payment for Anas to kill case - Egbert Faibille replies Ken Agyapong

Egbert Faibille. Jnr has responded to Kennedy Agyapong's allegation that he received payment in 2009 on behalf of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to kill a case.

A few weeks ago, Hon. Ken Agyapong gave an audio recording of Anas interviewing an arrested fraudster sometime in 2009 to one of the radio stations in the Multimedia stable; in respect of a multi million gold scam during which interrogation, Anas was heard mentioning my name in words to the effect that as he was speaking, the scammed company had engaged me as a lawyer and that I was at the bank tracking the 419 money that they obtained as 419ers.

I took the pain to issue a statement here on Facebook on the issue. Last Friday, Hon Ken Agyapong called me on phone and asked that I meet him to watch the video he was going to show today.

I declined on the basis that the video he was going to show is only a pictoral rendition of the part of the video where Anas mentioned my name to show to the scammers that the duped company was tracking who recieved the money.


Indeed, my work as a lawyer led to the prosecution of Hafiz, the lead scammer and his accomplices at an Accra High Court.

I did not receive any payment from the scammers for and on behalf of Anas to kill the case as Hon. Agyapong is dubiously trying to portray and I challenge him and the scammers to provide any proof of any lodgment into my account from them.

The vociferous Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Wednesday night showed his exposé video, dubbed: Who watches the watchman, at the forecourt of Ken City Media at Madina in Accra.

The video, he said was his own version of secret recordings of how the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, operates undercover.

