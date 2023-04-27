Gregory Afoko to be retried, Asabke sentenced to death in NPP Chairman murder

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Apr - 27 - 2023 , 16:49

Gregory Afoko is to be retried, however, Asabke Alangdi has been sentenced to death by the Accra High Court over the murder of Adams Mahama, a former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP}, in 2015.

Alangdi was unanimously found guilty for conspiracy to commit murder by a seven-member jury.

Hung jury for Afoko but Asabke sentenced to death

However, Gregory Afoko, who was alleged to have conspired with Asabke for the murder of Alhaji Adams will face another trial over the alleged murder

That was after the jury returned a 4:3 verdict finding Afoko not guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Per the Criminal Procedure Act, 1960 (Act 30), a verdict of 4:3 by a jury in a murder trial means it is a hung jury and there must be a retrial.

Lawyers for Asabke have however vowed to appeal the death sentence of their client.

According to them, they wondered how the jury could have found Asabke guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and acquit Afoko of the same charge of conspiracy.

“How can a person conspired against himself , be found guilty and the person that he was accused of conspiring with is found not guilty,” one of the lawyers said.

What happened in court today

After four hours of summary of evidence today by the presiding judge, the seven-member jury retired to determine the fate of Gregory Afoko and Asante Alangdi, the men accused of killing Adams Mahama, a former Upper East Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson reported from the court that the jury retired after the presiding judge, Justice Afua Merley Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, sitting as an additional High Court judge, presented the evidence adduced before the court and also advised the jury about the position of the law relating to murder and conspiracy.