Hundreds attend one week observance of Mrs Owusu-Agyemang

Hundreds of mourners yesterday[September 8, 2022] joined the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, to observe the one week of the passing of his wife, Mrs Comfort Owusu-Agyemang.
Mrs Owusu-Agyemang, also a staunch member of the NPP, died in the UK.
Although a solemn affair, the ceremony, nonetheless attracted many sympathisers to the East Legon residence of Mr Owusu-Agyemang.
The one week observance is usually used to prepare the grounds for the burial and funeral, and yesterday, the family announced that the final funeral rites of the late Mrs Owusu Agyemang would take place on November 12 at the Ridge Church, Accra.
Mourners
Among the high-profile personalities who were present to commiserate with Owusu-Agyemang were the Vice -President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Dramani Mahama, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and almost all the big wigs of the NPP, Ministers, former Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye as well as representatives of corporate bodies, security service, chiefs, politicians and clergymen.
Also present were former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah
There was also a delegation from the St Augustine’s Past Students’ Union (APSU), of which Mr Owusu-Agyemang is a member.
The APSU delegation was led by the Global and National President, Dr Ernest Anthony Osei, and included the Editor, Graphic, Kobby Asmah, and Peter Agbeko.
Ceremony
The ceremony was characterised by presentation of gifts, showcase of tradition and culture with the display of Kete and Adowa dance.
Gifts presented by sympathisers included, water, drinks and cash.
Subsequently, the office of the President and former President presented GH¢20,000 and GH¢5,000 respectively to the family.
Furthermore, a sea of red and black took over the premise. As one of the leading founding members of the NPP, the one week observance would not have been complete without the presence of party paraphernalia and chants.
Background
Mrs Comfort Owusu-Agyemang died on August 25, 2022, in the United Kingdom (UK) after a short illness.
As a wife of one of the founder members of the NPP, Mrs Owusu-Agyemang had played an integral role in the formation days of the party.
