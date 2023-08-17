How to acquire Ghana Passport under emergency circumstances

Graphic.com.gh Aug - 17 - 2023 , 20:53

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has instituted measures to help clear the backlog of Ghanaian passport applications.

In a press statement dated August 17, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said it was working round the clock to clear the backlog of passport applications and also "sanitise the passport application process."

"The Ministry is inviting only applicants who have emergency cases to contact the Ministry's Client Service Unit via the following email address and numbers with their contact details and transaction IDs for assistance:

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mobile numbers

024-091-3284

024-079-3072

020-455-1723

020-455-1748

020-455-1958

026-681-0218

026-514-0875

026-935-4461

"While thanking the general public for their cooperation on this important matter, the Ministry takes this opportunity to assure the general public that it remains committed to delivering an enhanced passport delivery service