Court throws out Vormawor’s application to dismiss GH¢10m defamation suit by Kan-Dapaah

Justice Agbenorsi Dec - 14 - 2023 , 14:53

An application from lawyers of Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s which sought to dismiss a GH¢10 million defamation suit filed by National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah has been thrown out.

In a ruling Thursday [Dec 14, 2023], the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Joseph Adu Agyemang held that the application was procedurally wrong and, hence had no merit.

Barker-Vormawor was slapped with a cost of GH¢3,000.

Background

Related: Kan-Dapaah sues Oliver Barker-Vormawor over attempted bribery allegation

Following Barker-Vormawor's allegations that the Minister, Kan Dapaah, together with the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and a Brigadier General had offered him and some leaders of #FixTheCountry Movement US$1 million to stop their activism, Kan Dapaah filed the defamation suit against Barker-Vormawor on September 26, 2024.

In the writ of summons filed by Mr Kan-Dapaah's lawyers, the Minister is seeking a declaration that the words uttered by Barker-Vormawor and particularized below or words to that effect are Defamatory of the Plaintiff.

"They went as far as offering us US$1 Million, they offered us a Committee Appointment, set up a Committee and appoint us to Government positions in order to stop this activism. This was made directly to me and other leaders of fix the Country Movement."

"This conversation we had with the Minister of National Security, the Minister of Finance and a Brigadier General at a safe home."

He also wants the recovery of the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000,000.00) as General Damages including Aggravated and/ or Exemplary Damages for Defamation for the words uttered by Defendant.

He also wants an apology for and retraction of the words complained of supra.

In addition to that, he wants a perpetual injunction restraining Barker-Vormawor from repeating similar or other defamatory words against the Plaintiff and costs as well.