Head of State Awards Scheme ends forum with dinner, awards

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the most valuable investment any nation can make is to invest in its youth.
That, he said, was why he had put the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards Scheme under the direct supervision of the Office of the President.
He gave an assurance that his administration was going to resource the scheme to reach more youth in all corners of the country.
President Akufo-Addo was addressing the Head of State Awards Scheme dinner in Accra last Saturday, to mark the end of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Awards forum held in Accra.
Some individuals, including a Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister in the past administration, Mr Andy Okrah; Mr Prime Ernest Sarfo Ababio and Ms Nadia Ismaila, were rewarded for their contribution to the Head of State Awards and youth development.
The forum attracted personalities from over 130 countries, including the Earl of Wessex of the United Kingdom, Prince Edward, and a former Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, Mr Paul Boateng.
The awards are available to 14 to 24-year-olds and are the world’s leading youth achievement awards that equip young people for life, regardless of their background, culture, physical ability, skills and interests.
President Akufo-Addo said the awards had, over the years, helped young people build confidence in themselves and their ability to give back to society and it was for that reason that the Ghana Head of State Awards Scheme, responsible for the implementation of the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards in Ghana, had gained the support of all successive governments in Ghana.
He pointed out that when the youth pushed themselves and worked hard towards the realisation of life’s goals, they achieved extraordinary things and there was no limit to their potential to attain greatness.
The President commended all those who contributed to the success of the forum, especially the joint organising team from Ghana and the UK, volunteers and sponsors.
Ghana commended
Prince Edward commended Ghana for the support and for successfully hosting the forum.
He said the awards would be used to empower more youth to realise their dreams and impact positively on their communities.
