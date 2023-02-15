GTA, FairAfric mark Chocolate Day at Dzorwulu Special School

Management of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and a local cocoa processing company, FairAfric Limited, have donated more than 1,000 bars of chocolate and pouches to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.
The gesture by the two companies was part of efforts to promote and mark the celebration of the National Chocolate Week.
The donation was also a way of showing love to special children in society on Valentine’s Day.
Donation
The Director of Corporate Affairs at GTA, Jones Nelson, stated that the focus of the donation was part of the activities scheduled for the National Chocolate Week, which was done annually to promote locally made cocoa products.
He explained that as instituted in 2005 by the authority, the donors had decided to use chocolate as a symbol of love in place of flowers and other things to increase the local consumption of chocolate and other cocoa products.
“So as a form of showing love, the motive is to encourage the production of chocolate products and also to promote tourism to bring about cohesion as when we consume more, the economy will also get involved to create jobs for the youth,” he said.
Mr Nelson, however, urged the public to adopt the consumption of locally made cocoa products as they were premium products which met international standards.
Impact
The Market Lead for FairAfric, Ishmael Quaye, stated that as per the vision of the company to bring about sustainability and impact in society, they organised the donation to positively spread love among the vulnerable.
He explained that in a bid to make the consumption of local chocolate and its products a lifestyle for all, the company embarked on the donation with the GTA to give all the opportunity to eat chocolate on an occasion such as Valentine’s Day.
Mr Quaye, however, called on the government, through its agencies such as the National Commission for Civic Education, to create awareness of the consumption of chocolate and its benefit to make it a lifestyle in Ghana.
Commendation
The Head of the Dzorwulu Special School, Fredrick Tetteh, thanked the two organisations for their contributions to make the children feel loved.
He stated it was an indication that although they loved everyone around them, they loved the disabled the most.
He, therefore, called on individuals and other organisations to continually support the school in any little way they could.