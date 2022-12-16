GSR honoured at Sustainability and Social Investment Awards

Golden Star Wassa Ltd (GSWL), a member of the Chifeng Gold Group, has picked up three awards at the sixth Sustainability and Social Investment Awards in Accra.
The company received three awards: the Best Community Education Facility, the Best Community Traffic Safety Education and the Best Community Girls Education and Empowerment honours.
In all, 25 institutions and 12 individuals were recognised for their contribution to society through their sustainability and social programmes.
A statement from GSWL said: “We are excited that our commitment to provide value as part of our business was recognised and rewarded”.
GIPC endorsement
The Sustainability and Social Investment Awards, which is endorsed by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, is created to recognise businesses that creatively approach corporate social responsibility and reward those who are creating new standards and committing their organisations to make social responsibility an integral part of their businesses.
Chifeng, which recently acquired Golden Star Wassa Limited, is the largest non-state gold mining company in China with more than five operating mines in the Asia Pacific region.
Its mission is to produce gold in a manner that provides lasting benefits to its stakeholders.
The company’s operations are built around a local workforce where 99 per cent is Ghanaian.