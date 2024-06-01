Featured

Growing chieftaincy conflicts worrying — Togbe Tepre Hodo

THE President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs (VRHS), Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, has expressed concern about the growing number of chieftaincy cases in the country, and wondered whether it was a curse in the nation’s path to progress.

He said chieftaincy and land disputes in the country were not only draining people of time and money, but also driving away potential investors.

Togbe Tepre Hodo, who is the Paramount Chief of Anfoega, said it was time bold decisions were taken by the government and other stakeholders to curb the menace to ensure accelerated development.

He expressed the concerns when the Vice-President, Dr Mahumudu Bawumia, paid a courtesy call on the house on Thursday to formally introduce himself to the chiefs and queens of the region and seek their support as the flag bearer of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 2024 elections.

Chieftaincy Act

In response, the Vice-President said there was the need to look at the Chieftaincy Act again to empower chiefs and traditional councils to perform their duties effectively, including enforcing discipline in the respective communities.

Dr Bawumia said it would be more convenient for traditional councils to settle some disputes in their localities instead of the law court.

He pledged to resource traditional councils financially and materially to enable them to support the government in resolving conflicts when he was given the nod to become President in the December election.

Dr Bawumia said the nation had still not maximised the benefits the chieftaincy institution came along with, adding that the institution must be accorded the needed respect.

Agenda

Presenting his development plans to the house, the NPP flag bearer said when elected, his government would work towards expanding commercial and technology-driven agriculture to boost economic growth.

In the power sector, he said, his government would promote the use of solar energy to ensure constant supply of electricity.

“In the next four years, we can tap 2,000 megawatts of power from the sun, and that means we will not pay foreign exchange for power,” Dr Bawumia added.

He further promised to maximise the nation’s natural resources to create wealth, considering the fact that about five billion ounces of gold in the country, worth $10 trillion, was yet to be exploited.

Dr Bawumia re-affirmed his stance to seek private sector participation in various national development projects to ease the financial burden on the government.

On the practice of LGBTQ+, he said: “I will not accept LGBTQ+ today, I will not accept it tomorrow, and I will not accept it anytime.”