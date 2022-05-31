Group donates to Ketu South tidal waves victims

A social group, The Senate, has presented 100 bags of cement to victims of the tidal waves destruction in the Volta Region.
The beneficiary towns included Amutinu, Salakope and Adina in the Ketu South District.
The group is made up of business and professional men and women who have come together to support humanity.
Some executive members of the group, led by its President, Hilda De Souza, presented the cement to the beneficiaries at the weekend.
CSR
Mrs De Souza said the group was moved to make the donation as part of its collective social responsibility following reports about the destruction to property and livelihoods when the tidal waves hit the coastal towns in the Volta Region.
She said following the public appeal made by the chiefs and people of the affected towns, Senators — as the group call its members — mobilised funds to buy the 100 bags of cement to help the victims to rebuild their homes.
“It is worthy to note that The Senate is a social group comprising experienced, ambitious and highly motivated professionals and entrepreneurs who come together to support one another socially and professionally with the aim of seeing each member succeed and move up in their chosen fields of endeavour,” she said.
Mrs De Souza said the group reached out to over 100 members to solicit support for the donation.
The Senate’s entourage also visited the proposed site for the construction of 142 two-bedroom housing units for the people of Agavedzi.
The members pledged their commitment to the project, stating that at the appropriate time, they would send their support.
The team, which had an engineer and a business consultant on the tour, examined the church in the town, which currently housed a number of flood victims, and promised to work on its reconstruction to ease the plight of the displaced residents.
Appreciation
The spokesperson for the communities, Sylvester Kumawu, expressed gratitude to The Senate for the gesture, which, he said, would support them to recover.