GRIDCo explains Saturday's power outages

After almost 48 hours of a major power outage countrywide, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has explained the cause.
In a statement issued Monday morning (May 9, 2022), GRIDCo explained that on Saturday, May 07, 2022, their power system experienced a system disturbance due to a faulted equipment on the Takoradi Extension–Winneba line, adding that consequently, all generating plants in Aboadze, Tema (except Kpone Thermal Power Plant), Bui and Kpong were forced to shut down.
According to GRIDCo, the failure in their system operation “caused forced outages within the coastal corridor of the National Grid which led to power supply interruptions in some parts of Greater Accra, Western/Central, Middle and Northern parts of the country.”
However, it said, Akosombo and Kpone Thermal Power Plants continued to be in service supplying power, pointing out that “Restoration began immediately and supply was restored to all bulk supply points by 23:29h.”
GRIDCo, however, assured its stakeholders that it will continue to work towards the provision of a reliable power system for Ghana’s socio-economic development, apologising for any inconvenience caused.