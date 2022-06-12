Green Ghana Day: VP Bawumia at Tamale Airport

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Friday afternoon planted seedlings at the Tamale Airport to observe the Green Ghana Day.
The Green Ghana Day, an initiative of the government which started last year, is a day set aside to create national awareness on the necessity for collective action towards restoration of degraded landscape in the country.
The initiative seeks to plant at least 20 million trees on the Green Ghana Day.
Dr. Bawumia joined millions of Ghanaians who planted trees today, including President Akufo-Addo, former President Kufuor and the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.