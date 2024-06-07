Featured

Green Ghana: See how trees were planted at various areas in Ghana today

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 07 - 2024 , 11:42

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday morning planted a tree in the lawn at the Jubilee House in Accra as part of the national tree planting day.

Known as the Green Ghana day, June 7 of every year has been set aside by the government for a tree planting exercise throughout the country reports Chris Nunoo from the Jubilee House.

At exactly 9:05 a.m, Dr Bawumia in his blue black kaftan and wearing a green Ghana day cap was supported by a Commissioner at the Forestry Commission, Dr Mahmoud Nassir-Deen, the Operations Manager at the Forestry Commission, Daniel Donkor and another official from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Dr Gideon Asamoah Tetteh to plant the tree known as Mimusops elengi.

Mimusops elengi is a medium-sized evergreen tree

It is said to be common in tropical forests in South Asia, Southeast Asia and northern Australia.

Some of the common names of the tree include Spanish cherry, medlar, and bullet wood.

From Kumasi, Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor reports that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II joined the Ghana Green Day observation by planting a wawa tree at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

He was joined by Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah and the Special Advisor to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio.

Also joining the Asantehene for the tree planting exercise was the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye and the paramount Chief of Akpini Traditional area in Kpando, Togbuiga Dagadu IX and the Director of the Forestry Commission Training Centre at Akyawkrom, Dr Andy Okrah.

Since 2021 when the exercise started, the Asantehene has always planted a tree at the Royal Gulf Club.

The Ashanti Region has targeted to plant 2.5 million seedlings out of the national 10 million.

Climate change

Addressing the media, Mr Owusu-Bio stressed the need for Ghanaians to protect the environment by planting more trees to serve as vegetation cover.

He said water was becoming scarce as a result of environmental degradation and climate change and warned that if care was not taken, the country would soon be importing water for domestic consumption.

He thus entreated all to make the care of the environment their number priority.

From Cape Coast, Shirley Asiedu Addo reports that the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan planted a tree at the residency in Cape Coast to mark the beginning of the exercise.

more to follow...