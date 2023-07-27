Great Commission Church inducts national, executive members

Emmanuel Bonney Jul - 27 - 2023 , 08:35

The Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has inducted 14 executive and national council members into office to oversee to its operations for the next five years.

The executive council is chaired by Apostle Joseph Felix Kwasi Mensah, the Resident Pastor of Disciplemakers Temple, an assembly of GCCI at Adentan.

The others are Apostle Dr Prosper Yawotse Nove, Apostle Dr Samuel Vincent Ansah (Vice Chairman), Apostle Prof. Samuel Asuming-Brempong, Rev. Godson Gbloe, Rev. Gerard Bodjona and Rev. Yawo Amenyo Atsuga.

The National Council is chaired by Apostle Dr Ansah, with the others being Apostle Richard Kwami Adanu, Rev. Moses Kwame Obeng Pinkrah, Rev. Stephen Toku Cato, Rev. Dr Samuel Arthur, Rev. Alexander Obeng-Oguamenah, Rev. Emmanuel Kodzo Oppong and Rev. Charles Somerset Adanunyo.

Both executive and national council members were inducted into office by the First Vice Chairman of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council GPCC), Rt. Rev. Dr Gordon Kisseih.

Induction

Inducting the executive council members at the Sixth Induction Ceremony of the GCCI last Saturday in Accra, Rt. Rev. Kisseih, who is also the Founder and General Overseer of the Life International Church, said the office of a higher calling was spelt out in the five-fold ministry.

He said those being inducted represented the Office of the Apostle, the Office of the Prophet, the Office of the Evangelist, the Office of the Pastor and the Office of the Teacher, adding that they were a gift to the body of Christ.

"So, in appreciation of the gift in you, you are being inducted into an office so that you can function in the gift God has given to you," he said.

Rt. Rev. Kisseih, among other things, charged the council members to feed the flock with the word of God and protect them from being led astray by charlatans.

"Therefore, as a national council member, you have such a strong following, both nationally and internationally.

Today, on behalf of the GPCC, we are here to induct you into another set of years that you will serve in office," he emphasised.

In his sermon titled "Making Full Proof of Your Ministry", he commended the GCCI for its work in propagating the Gospel.

Shortly after the induction, Apostle Mensah prayed to God to take the Church to regions it had not dreamt of.

On behalf of the council, he thanked God for his grace to stand, minister and serve, and also lauded the membership of the Church for the confidence reposed in them.

For his part, Apostle Dr Ansah urged the rank and file of the GCCI to continue to support the council members in prayers to enable them to deliver on their mandate to the glory of God.