Next article: 7.2 million children targeted in second polio vaccination exercise

Graphic Online Reporter Gertrude Ankah nominated for OFAB media award

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:37

Gertrude Ankah, a journalist with Graphic Online, the digital arm of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), has been nominated for the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) media award.

The awards will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024 in Accra.

Advertisement

It is aimed at celebrating outstanding journalism that promotes best practices in adopting agricultural technologies, particularly biotechnology.

Ms. Ankah will be recognised alongside other journalists from print, online, radio, and television who have contributed significantly to discussions shaping Ghana's agriculture sector.

The OFAB Media Awards is aimed at fostering knowledge-sharing and enhance awareness of agricultural biotechnology.

By promoting credible reporting, the awards seek to raise understanding, appreciation, and informed decision-making about the technology's potential to transform agriculture.

This year’s event will focus on the theme: "Credible Science Reporting: A Tool for Science-Led Economic Development in Ghana."

Criteria for Recognition

Established in 2017, the awards evaluate submissions based on: scientific accuracy in biotechnology reporting; originality and clarity in interpreting complex scientific topics; and public value, fostering understanding of biotechnology's benefits and impacts.

OFAB, which is an initiative of the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), OFAB connects scientists, policymakers, and the public to bridge gaps in understanding agricultural biotechnology.

Through conferences, workshops, and stakeholder engagements, OFAB Ghana advocates for informed discussions on how biotechnology can drive agricultural transformation.