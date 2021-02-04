Graphic man wins GH¢1.42 million lottery

A marketer, Mr Charles Acquaah-Arhin, has won a GH¢1.42 million jackpot lottery of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).
The win, which also comes with a unique prize of GH¢20,000, is the highest jackpot break ever in the history of jackpot in Ghana.
Mr Acquaah-Arhin, a member of staff of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL), won the jackpot last Saturday with a GH¢50 ticket.
He expressed shock as to how he was able to win such an amount of money with just GH¢50, indicating that it was the first time he had ever engaged in such a draw.
The 787-NLA jackpot, drawn weekly, is played on all mobile networks by dialling *787# and following the prompts to participate, with a minimum of GH¢5.
Winner’s reactions
Mr Acquaah-Arhin, in tears of joy, shared his life-changing testimony with the Daily Graphic, saying: “This prize has come to transform not only my life but that of many.”
He danced in glory, testifying that “the game is real”.
Although he had not decided on how he intended to spend the money, he said he was going to make sure others also benefited from his fortune.
“I think this is just a reward from God for all the lives I’ve touched. I received my end-of-service benefit (ESB) this year, after a series of back-and-forth movements. As a result of the struggle I went through before getting that money, I decided to make sure others also benefited from it.
“I believe that is how come God has decided to help me to recoup whatever I lost in 10 folds,” he said.
787-NLA
In its weekly draws, the 787-NLA jackpot has, over time, rewarded GH¢20,000, including big jackpot prizes as GH¢920,500, GH¢798,000, GH¢242,000 and GH¢208,500.
The Head of Customer Experience at the NLA, Mr Richard Akoto Bamfo, said the new jackpot for this Saturday, February 6, was pegged at GH¢100,000.
He added that the 787-NLA, with a record of big jackpot prizes, had loads of surprises for all this year.
How to play
With the purchase of a minimum of GH¢5 ticket, any player stands the chance to bag home the standing GH¢100,000 jackpot prize packed with thousands of cash prizes.
Interested players above 18 years must have registered a mobile wallet.
One can play on all networks by simply dialling *787# and following the prompts to participate.
The game is at the convenience of all, as the phone numbers of players qualify each to enter the draw with only GH¢5.