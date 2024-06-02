Previous article: New utility tariffs with water up by 5.16%, electricity up by 5.84 per cent take effect July 1

Featured

Graphic Editor, six others honoured

Maclean Kwofi Jun - 02 - 2024 , 10:01

The Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, has been awarded as one of the outstanding personalities in Ghana at the maiden East Legon Convocation (ELC) Role Model Award held in Accra last Friday.

Advertisement

Mr Yartey as a recipient of the ELC Outstanding Role Model Award takes home a plaque, Holy Bible, and book in recognition of his contributions and efforts towards the development of journalism in the country.

The Editor was one of the seven distinguished personalities who were conferred with the award by the organisers, the New Wine Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

The others were the Founder of Rabito Clinic, Naa Professor Edmund Delle; Senior Pastor of ICGC Eagles Temple (Gbawe), Reverend Priscilla Naana Nketia; an entrepreneur, founder and Managing Director (MD) of Eden Tree Limited, Catherine Krobo-Edusei; Journalist at the Media General Ghana, Portia Gabor; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lexta Ghana Ltd, Martin Brobbey; and CEO of Trusted Consult, Kwame Manteaw.

They received the award at a service on Friday, May 31, as part of the convocation which opened on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 and ended on Saturday June 1, 2024.

Outstanding contribution

The Executive Pastor of ICGC Christ Temple, Rev. Albert Ocran, said the award scheme was introduced as part of the impending East Legon Convocation (ELC).

He said it was to find people that have made outstanding contributions towards the growth of society to help inspire many young people to do more.

He said the outstanding role model awards recognised 24 exceptional individuals in various fields to inspire young people to strive for greatness.

He said the ELC gathering aimed to refocus attention on God and promote excellence among His people and that was the reason why the event celebrated outstanding achievements and encouraged awardees to continue excelling.

“Each awardee received a plaque, Bible, book, and prayer, symbolizing recognition, faith, knowledge, and future success. The awards aimed to inspire young people in remote communities to believe in their potential for greatness,” he said.

God’s anointing

The Senior Pastor of the Holy Ghost Temple at ICGC, Rev. Christopher Yaw Annor, said God's anointing was not just a symbolic gesture, but a divine empowerment for a specific purpose.

He explained that those who receive God's anointing, such as kings and priests, were entrusted with significant responsibilities to fulfill in society.

He said Saul's story serves as a cautionary tale, demonstrating that misusing God's anointing could lead to dire consequences. When God anoints someone, He sets them apart and preserves them for a unique purpose.

He said the Bible shows that God's anointing was a sacred calling, requiring dedication and faithfulness to fulfill one's divine assignment.

“Eventually, God's anointing is a powerful tool for accomplishing His will and bringing glory to His name. The anointing helps people to become good and better for their society,” he said.

He added that it was crucial to pray for those in authority, as it was a biblical mandate and a way to show respect for their position, seeking God's guidance and wisdom for them to lead justly and make decisions that align with His will and to benefit the community, promote peace and prosperity.

Appreciation

For her part, Ms Gabor expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the church leaders for the honor bestowed upon them.

She pledged that the recipient would continue to give their best to support the country's development.

The award, she said, would motivate them to strive for excellence and shine even brighter.

“We dedicate our achievements to Jesus Christ, giving Him all the glory and honor. With renewed commitment, we are committed to continue making a positive impact, inspired by the recognition we have received today in church,” he said.