Graphic Courier marks 3 years

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Jun - 19 - 2023 , 04:56

Graphic Courier Services (GCS), a subsidiary of Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), has marked its third anniversary in Accra.

The GCGL obtained a licence from the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission to deliver dry cargo from Accra to Kumasi in 2013.

This was later extended to the entire country.

In 2020, Graphic Courier entered into partnership with Techmaxx International for the provision of technology in the delivery business.

At the anniversary ceremony last Friday, the Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful, asked workers at the various brands of the company to break away from working in silos and be more committed to the collective good of the company.

Mr Afful said while it was good to brighten their various corners, it was more important for all members of the GCGL family to look at the bigger picture.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Graphic Courier Services, K. V. S. Nathan; GCGL Director of Marketing, Franklin Sowa, and other officials of GCGL joined Mr Afful to cut the anniversary cake.





Collaboration

Mr Afful observed that the new lease of life that had been breathed into the services of Graphic Courier following the partnership with Techmaxx was an indication that when the various brands of GCGL worked together as a unit, they could make giant strides.

“Graphic will win if we work together and not in silos,” he said, urging all staff of the company to share innovative ideas that would engender growth.

Mr Afful commended Graphic Courier for surviving the turbulent business environment, especially in an era when the COVID-19 pandemic had caused the collapse of many businesses.

“COVID-19 did not break you as a company, and this is a great achievement. By surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, it means that you have built resilience to drive this business forward,” he said.

He noted that in spite of the challenges, Graphic Courier could make inroads by being innovative to fight the constraints and create opportunities.

Mr Afful also urged the managers of Graphic Courier to maintain a high level of financial discipline and judicious use of resources to grow the company’s margins.

He also underscored the need for the company to be diligent in recovering money from its debtors.

“Inflation is going up all the time and making the cost of doing business higher, so let us go in for the money; let us be honest and transparent about collecting this money,” he said.

The Managing Director of GCGL also stressed the need for Graphic Courier staff to add value to their services to stay relevant and beat off competition from others in the market.

Mr Nathan said as the logistics arm of GCGL, the company was focused on consolidating the gains made after laying a solid foundation for Graphic Courier Services over the last three years.

He said the company was committed to strategically position itself to become a household name and was putting in place innovative measures that would establish it as a trusted brand.

Mr Nathan added that although the market was not a level playing field due to the presence of commercial motorbike operators, popularly called “okada”, Graphic Courier would strive to survive.

“Right now we are operating a business-to-business model, but we hope to adopt a business-to-consumer approach, and to do that we need to compete with the ‘okada’ operators without compromising our service delivery standard,” he added.

Mr Nathan said the company had learnt from some of its mistakes and as such would continue to streamline its operations and leverage the larger GCGL brand to tackle some hurdles and challenges in the future.

“In the last three years, we have made some mistakes, but we have learnt from that so we will consolidate our operations. We have also proved that the concept is economically workable so three years on, we are looking into the future with hope,” he explained.