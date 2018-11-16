Graphic commended for objectivity, professionalism

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), Mr Solomon Kotei, has commended the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) for its objectivity and professionalism in news reporting in spite of the prevailing challenges in the media landscape
.
According to him, even though the newspaper industry was inundated with challenges, including the publication of fake news, the Daily Graphic and other stables of the company continued to protect its brand by churning out
Mr Kotei, therefore, urged the management of the company not to relent in reasserting itself as the lead player in the media industry in the country.
“We know Graphic reportage is objective, devoid of sensationalism, which is a plus. You must, therefore, capitalise on your credibility to reassert your lead on the market to maximise gains,” he said.
Mr Kotei made the commendation after swearing in newly elected local union executives of the GCGL at the company’s premises in Accra yesterday.
Executives
The new union executives are Mr William Ashaley, Chairman; Romeo Torkornoo, Vice Chairman; George Ernest Asare, Secretary; Grace Akua Mensah, Assistant Secretary; Augustine Andoh, First Trustee; Charles Acquah-Arhin, Second Trustee; Philip Philips, Executive Member; Amma B. Apenteng, Women's Representative, and Gilbert Boateng, Youth Representative.
Advice
Mr Kotei implored the new executives to be circumspect and fair in their leadership roles, adding that the mother union was always ready to help resolve their issues with management.
He also counselled them to be guided strictly by the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) and the Collective Agreement in “all your dealings with management”.
The general secretary also entreated the executives to use dialogue in resolving issues between management and the union.
Mr Kotei further entreated the executives to support management to find solutions to its challenges, adding that: “Both labour and management must strive to attain ideal workplace situation so as to ensure increased and sustainable productivity all year round.”
Measures
The Ag Managing Director of the company, Mr Ransford Tetteh, said management had instituted some measures to ensure that the company remained viable.
According to him, staff would soon realise the effects of the policies and, therefore, urged the union to collaborate with management for the betterment of the company.
He commended the union for their continued support and wished the new executives a fruitful tenure.
Collaboration
For his part, the Chairman of the local union, Mr William Ashaley, pledged the readiness of the executive to collaborate with management in the affairs of the company but cautioned that the union should not be taken for granted.