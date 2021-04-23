GRA goes fully digital in July

Plans are far advanced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to fully operate digital effective July 1, 2020 in line with government's digitization drive.
A GRA circular to its staff states that effective July 1, 2021, all payments for Taxes and Duties must be made directly to GRA bank accounts through digital means such as bank transfers, ACH, swift, cards, MoMo, and other electronic means.
As a prelude to the take-off of the new directive in July, the GRA will "cease accepting personal and corporate cheques for payment of Taxes and Customs Duties effective June 1, 2021," the circular noted.
For existing cheques that have already been received for the payment of Duties and Taxes, the GRA circular note that it will continue to be presented until June 1, 2021.
Many government agencies are embracing government's digitization agenda and the GRA's migration, according to the tax agency, is part of its "efforts to enhance revenue mobilization and the drive towards ease of payment for taxpayers through a cashless system of operation."