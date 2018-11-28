Govt to construct 10 Coastal Fishing Harbours and Landing Sites

Government has earmarked $235 million for the construction of 10 Coastal Fishing Harbours and Landing Sites across the country .
The ten identified sites where the landing sites and related facilities will be constructed
At a press briefing in Accra Wednesday, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the development of the fish landing sites and ports is aimed at ensuring safe launching and landing of particularly, artisanal fishing and canoes
“It is also aimed at creating and maintaining a hygienic environment for the processing and handling of fish, preventing and minimising post-harvest losses and adding value to the fish caught by artisanal fishermen,” he said.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah noted that the fisheries sector played a major role in the national economy and contributes to 3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
He added that the completion of the projects is expected to increase the export volume of fish from the current 12 per cent as well as increase the foreign exchange earnings of the country.
