‘Govt considering airports for three more regions’

The government is considering the construction of commercial airports in the Central, Western and Upper East regions, the Minister of Aviation,
Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, has announced.
He also announced that the government was negotiating with domestic airlines to begin using the idle airports in Ho in the Volta Region and Wa in the Upper West Region, while work on phase II of the Kumasi and the Tamale airports was underway.
To ensure that those airports were fully
Home-based carrier
o achieve the ultimate goal of making Ghana the aviation hub of Africa, he said, the GACL had a crucial role to play to help harness the potential of the country’s aviation industry and generate employment.
Presenting the GACL’s operational and financial report for 2017, its Managing Director,
He said, however, that the company’s profit for the year under review was GH¢87 million, compared to GH¢153 million the previous year.
Achievements
Touching on some projects that were undertaken by the company in the year under review, he mentioned the construction of Terminal three, the extension of the Terminal two Arrival Hall and the construction of the Ho Airport.
Going forward, the Managing Director said the company would, among other activities, attract new airlines.