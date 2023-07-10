Govt committed to protecting intellectual property — A-G

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Jul - 10 - 2023 , 06:19

The Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has said that the government is committed to protecting the intellectual property (IP) of individuals and corporations.

He has, therefore, assured investors and businesses operating in the country that their IPs would be fully protected in accordance with international laws and the robust legal regime of the country.

Speaking at a meeting with the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Daren Tang, in Geneva, Switzerland, Mr Dame said IP was a catalyst for development since it helped to protect creativity and innovation, especially in Ghana which is the host country of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

‘’The government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recognises the importance of innovation, creativity and industrialisation as key to national development’’, he added.

Meeting

The meeting between the A-G and the WIPO boss was on the sidelines of the General Assembly of WIPO, an international body that sets IP norms and standards.

Mr Dame led the country’s delegation which included the Registrar–General, Grace Issahaque; Ghana’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Emmanuel Kwame Antwi, and senior officials of the Ministry of Justice.

The discussion between Mr Dame and Mr Tang focused on issues relating to the development of the country’s intellectual property, as well as Ghana’s current status as the Coordinator of the African Group of Member States of WIPO from 2023 to 2024, a position the nation is holding for the first time in over 20 years.

Ghana is also the Vice-President of the Lisbon Union on Geographical Indications and President of the Paris Union Assembly of WIPO.

Mr Dame further called for support to secure more senior positions in the world body for Ghanaians.

For instance, he mentioned a Ghanaian national, Dr Edward Kwakwa, who currently serves as an Assistant Director-General of WIPO, and Loretta Asiedu, who is the acting Director of the African Bureau of WIPO, to become the substantive Director.

The minister further requested WIPO technical assistance to help Ghana upgrade its intellectual property system known as “IPAS system”, and a geographical indication project to help improve usage of IP systems and tools for development.

Commendation

Mr Tang lauded Ghana for exhibiting good leadership in the area of IP on the African continent.

He said as the Coordinator of the WIPO African Group, Ghana had led meaningful development on IP on the continent.

The WIPO boss also commended the A-G for the registration of the “Bolga Basket” as an IP geographical indication from Ghana and depositing the instrument of ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (the UPOV Convention).

‘These are remarkable steps by Ghana in the protection of intellectual property,” he added.

Intellectual Property protects creative work such as books, songs, painting and software, as well as inventions and trademarks of corporations and brands.

It is protected in the country with laws such as the Copyright Act, 2005 (Act 690), the Trademarks Act, 2004 (Act 664) and the Patents Act, 2003 (Act 657).