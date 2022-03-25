Government will support Ghana Post - Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated the government’s commitment to support Ghana Post to discharge its core mandate as the country's designated postal service operator.
According to him, when Ghana Post was well resourced, the company could be more profitable, considering the current global drive towards e-commerce and digitalisation.
Dr Bawumia gave the assurance last Tuesday when the board and management of Ghana Post, led by the Board Chairman, George Afedzi Hayford, paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.
The Vice-President indicated that the development of small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) was crucial for the economic development of any country.
Meanwhile, a major constraint for SMEs was having reliable and cost-effective courier service for deliveries, hence the need to support the national postal service operator to deliver that essential service to support other sectors of the economy.
The Vice-President stated that support for the company was in line with the government's agenda of supporting state agencies to be stable and profitable.
Transformational
For his part, the Board Chairman, George Afedzi Hayford, expressed the appreciation of the board, management and staff of the company to the government for reviving Ghana Post with the introduction of the National Digital Property Address System (NDPAS) and other transformational initiatives.
Mr Hayford said the government also extended a bailout to Ghana Post during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, also stated that with the successful implementation of digitalisation in Ghana Post's significant operations, the company was ready to serve Ghanaians with customer-centred innovations.
The managing director said the company would continue to distinguish itself as the lifeline to everyone's deadline.
He, therefore, appealed to the government to support Ghana Post's collaboration with other state institutions to integrate government services in all its 360 networked branches to complement the government's decentralisation and digital agenda.
Mr Kuffour expressed the confidence that such a move would make Ghana Post more profitable and offer comfort to individuals and organisations.
"We have commercially positioned ourselves to run these services with speed, efficiency and security. We wish to ask for your support to lead the campaign of bringing government services to the doorstep of Ghanaians through our strategically positioned branches nationwide,” he said.
“We are efficient, diligent and cost-effective," the managing director stressed.
Background
The seven-member board of Ghana Post also has Alfred Nii-Nortey Nortey; Frederick Akuffo-Gyimah; Yiadom Boakye Kessie; Micheal Omari Wadie, and Abena Durowaa Mensah as members, in addition to the managing director.