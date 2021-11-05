Government committed to ICT development - Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has pledged the government’s resolve to provide the necessary infrastructure, the regulatory environment, and the capacity to improve the adoption and use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).
That, she said, would engender digital innovation as a springboard for development.
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was speaking at the 11th edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) in Accra last Friday.
The minister, who was honoured with the Digital Leader of the Year award for her outstanding contribution to Ghana’s digital transformation, lauded InstinctWave, Organisers of GITTA for a great job in honouring organisations and individuals in the Telecom and ICT space in the country and beyond over the last decade.
She also commended industry players for their enormous contribution to the economy and assured them of creating an enabling environment for digital growth through sound policies.
Awards
The awards event, held on the theme, “Rewarding and Promoting Excellence in Digital Innovation” recognised digitisation across all sectors, including the Public Sector, Banking, Telecoms, ICT, Fintech, Manufacturing, Agriculture and Health among others.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of InstinctWave, Mr Akin Naphtal, lauded industry players for their role in driving digitalisation in the country.
“The COVID-19 has shown us that after God, comes technology, hence the need to celebrate industry players and organisations that are driving the digital agenda,” he said.
The CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, was adjudged the Telecom CEO of the Year, while MTN won seven awards including Customer Experience of the Year, Network Operations Team of the Year, Customer Service Team of the Year, Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year, Excellence in Social Investment, Mobile Money Leadership Award while the company’s Chief Technology Officer, Mr Thomas Motlepa, won the CTO of the Year award.
Zenith Bank Ghana took home Best Bank for Financial Inclusion award while ABSA Bank received the Best ATM and Kiosk Implementation Award, Standard Chartered Bank retained their award for the Best Mobile Banking App of the year after winning the same award in 2020.
The CEO for Vodafone Ghana, Ms Patricia Obo-Nai, was named the Industry Personality of the Year while her company also received four other awards, including, Telecom Business Service Provider of the Year, Unified Communications Provider of the Year, Innovative Product of the Year and Digital Transformation Team of the Year.
The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS) a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana won the Payments System Innovation of the Year award while its CEO, Mr Archie Hesse, was honoured with the Payment Industry Personality of the Year.
The CEO for the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr Kwasi Agyemang Busia, was awarded with the Public Sector IT Leadership award, the DVLA also took home the Best Use of ICT in Driving Efficiency Award.