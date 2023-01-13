Gory accident: Seven perish at Gomoa Antseadze

Seven people perished in a gory road accident at Gomoa Antseadze near Apam in the Central on Thursday evening.
Eight others including an infant sustained injuries.
The accident involved a Sprinter mini bus with registration number GW7920-22, which was traveling from Mankessim towards Accra.
The bus reportedly veered off the road into the bush.
Fire service personnel at the Apam Fire Station responded after a passerby reported the accident at about 8pm.
Trapped passengers
According to the Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Division Officer III, Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the station quickly dispatched the rescue team to the scene and observed a Sprinter mini bus was involved in an accident with a number of the passengers trapped in the vehicle.
He said the fire personnel extricated them and handed over to the Ghana Ambulance Service.
He said the police carried the dead to the morgue.