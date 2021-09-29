Gomoa Buduburam goes down tomorrow — DCE

The eviction of people from the defunct Liberia Camp at Gomoa Buduburam in the Central Region will go ahead as planned tomorrow, the Gomoa East District Chief Executive, Mr. Solomon Darko-Quarm, has stated.
The eviction is a presidential decision that is intended to pave the way for the eventual demolition of the camp and the redevelopment of the area.
“The decision is a presidential one and I cannot change the plan. It is a decision from the Presidency,” Mr. Darko-Quarm told the Daily Graphic last Monday.
He said being a presidential decision, all he had to do was carry out the announcement to that effect, since the entire area fell under the jurisdiction of the assembly.
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the DCE said after September 30, anyone found at the camp would be there on his/her own and whatever happened to that person in terms of the demolition, “I would have done by job”.
He stressed that there had not been a change in the plan to evict people and demolish the camp.
Assembly
At a meeting at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region on August 3, 2021, the Gomoa East District Security Council (DISEC) resolved and further directed that individuals and groups living in the defunct Liberia Camp at Buduburam should vacate the area, latest Thursday, September 30, 2021, to pave the way for the demolition of the area.
An eviction notice dated August 3, 2021 was issued by the assembly to that effect.
The notice, signed by the DCE for Gomoa East, said the demolition of the area was in furtherance of the government’s approval of a request by the chiefs, opinion leaders and the public, in view of the “rising security challenges emanating from the area”.
The notice said officers of the assembly and security persons would be deployed to clearly mark the boundaries of the 141-acre land, including Zone 12.
“All are entreated to treat this notice with all seriousness to avoid any complications. The Gomoa East DISEC apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to the affected persons,” it added.
Decommissioning
The camp, which was decommissioned as a refugee base by the Untied Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in June 2010, has become a settlement and now bears the infamous credential as a hideout for social deviants, including alleged robbery gangs.
Mr. Darko-Quarm had earlier told the Daily Graphic that the demolition of the camp was in response to a request by Gomoa Fetteh chiefs over the increasing criminal acts in the Gomoa area, with the camp being turned into an abode for suspected criminals.