Golden Exotics refurbishes Asutuare health facility

Emelia Ennin Abbey Feb - 03 - 2024 , 08:16

A LEADING producer and exporter of banana and pineapple in the country, Golden Exotic Limited (GEL), has handed over a refurbished and upgraded health centre in Asutuare to the Shai Osudoku District Health Directorate which serves more than 20,000 residents of the area.

The once dilapidated public health unit, which is expected to improve healthcare delivery in the area, now has reproductive, family planning, disease control, nutrition units and a child welfare centre.

The German Development Cooperation, GIZ, also provided furniture and equipment for the centre as part of its COVID-19 comprehensive pandemic management for employees, families and community projects.

The project was funded with proceeds from GEL and Fairtrade premium of $1 on the sale of each box of banana to European consumers.

The premium was paid as a result of good labour policies, production methods, social, environmental policies and farming practices that conformed to international requirements embraced by GEL.

Expenditure

The Managing Director of GEL, Benedict Rich, said the company spent over GH¢300,000 on the renovation of the Asutuare public health unit.

He said GEL would collaborate with GIZ to offer health screening, economic and financial literacy, and also provide personal protective equipment for the facility.

Mr Rich commended management and staff of GEL who, he said, made some personal contributions to the realisation of the project.

“It is the maintenance of the project which we think is so important. If you travel across the country, you will see many projects that have deteriorated due to lack of maintenance,” he said.

Mr Rich said the public health unit was one of the projects to be completed by the company this year and that a workshop for a community vocational centre at Osuwe had already been completed, while water projects for three communities would be handed over before the end of the first quarter of this year.

“We know the community wishes for a bigger health centre like a hospital, discussions are advanced with the fair trade premium committee of GEL and the district assembly to help,” he said.

Mr Rich appealed to the government to fix bad roads in the area, saying they were affecting residents and businesses.

He said GEL last year spent over GH¢2 million to fix the main road to Asutuare.

The Corporate Affairs Manager of GEL, Mark Achel, said the project was part of the company's corporate social responsibility and commitment to support the community.

The Chair of Network of Fairtrade, Marike De Pena, said Fairtrade empowers producers to drive development and also support trade that impacted lives.

The Technical Advisor, Developpe Health, a founding programme of the German Federation Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Tabea Boateng, said the COVID-19 comprehensive pandemic management for employees, families and communities project was implemented by GIZ, in partnership with five private companies, including Golden Exotics Limited.

Appreciation

The District Director of Health, Rev. Ebenezer Asiamah, expressed appreciation to GEL which, also, provided accommodation for health workers in the district.

The Osudoku State Manklalo, Nene Tetteh Otibo IV, pledged to ensure proper maintenance of the facility, and urged other companies in the area to also support the community to improve lives of the people.