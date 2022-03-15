GOIL donates to Appiatse explosion victims

GOIL Company Limited has donated quantities of food items and clothing to victims of the Appiatse explosion disaster.
The items included assorted clothing, bags of maize, 20 bags of rice, 20 boxes of edible oil, cartons of milk, sugar, baby foods and detergents.
Others were canned fish, exercise books and pens, diapers and bottles of water.
The donation was to lessen the difficulties the inhabitants of the community were facing following the January 20, 2022, disaster that claimed the lives of 14 people and destroyed the residential property of the community.
Social intervention
Presenting the items, the Head of Administration and Human Resource of GOIL, Martin Olu-Davies, expressed the company’s sympathy to the community.
He noted that as a responsible oil marketing company operating near the community, it was important to assist the people in their moment of need.
The support, he explained, was part of the company’s social intervention strategy to needy communities.
The Chief Executive of the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipal Assembly, Dr Joseph Dasmani, received the items in the company of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) officials in the municipality, and expressed gratitude to GOIL for the donation, describing it as “big and timely”.
Present at the ceremony were GOIL’s Public Relations Manager, Robert Kyere; the Zonal Manager, West of GOIL, Baaba Martin-Daniels, and the Divisional Chief of the area, Nana Atta-Kojo Brembi II.