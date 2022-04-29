God's Church of Peace marks 45th Feast of Peace

The God's Church of Peace (GCOP) international has celebrated its 45th Feast of Peace, an annual merry-making festival, to thank God for his faithfulness to the church.
Feast of peace is celebrated in February every year to commemorate the eight years non-stop fasting of the founder and leader of the church, Prophetess Theresa.
It was also a day to show love to the less privileged in the society.
The event attracted members of the church from the various assemblies in Ghana and abroad.
Members of the church were dressed in various traditional attires amidst performance of the Kete and the Adowa dance to glorify God.
There was also thanksgiving to God for His fulfilment of a promise and helping the church to chalk up another milestone of acquiring a major Chapel in London.
The acquisition of the 2 million pounds Christ The King Temple located at 2-8 Manor Grove, South East 1SX, in the United Kingdom (UK), to be known as God's Church of Peace-Christ The King Chapel was in fulfilment of a prophesy some 53 years ago when the founder of God’s Church of Peace, Prophetess Theresa, started her ministry.
Prophesy
Prophetess Theresa urged the congregation to believe in God's prophesies in their lives and walk in righteousness to see the fulfilment of the prophecies.
Quoting the scriptures, Habakkuk 2:3, she said: "For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarries, wait for it because it will surely come, it will not delay."
She advised the people, especially the youth, to have the spirit of perseverance and endurance to achieve their aims in life while eschewing all forms of deviant behaviour in order to attract the blessings of God.
"Wait for God's time for it shall surely come," the prophetess added.
Commendation
The head pastor for the Cape Coast assembly, Rev. Anthony Kweku Koomson, on behalf of the congregation, congratulated the prophetess for being obedient to the word of God.
"It is not everybody who can survive eight years fast if God was not on her side, and today we are all witnesses of the miracles and blessings this has brought to her generation," he added.
Rev Koomson also said that the church had impacted many lives in the education and health sectors.
The occasion was used to award some members of the church, including its chairman, Elder Stephen Kwasi Anane, and Elder Kwabena Obour for their contribution to the development of the church.