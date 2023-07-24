GNPC hands over new facilities to schools in Bono, Eastern regions

Daily Graphic Jul - 24 - 2023 , 07:29

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has handed over a new six-unit classroom block and a 12-unit sanitary facility to the Ayakomaso Basic School in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region and to the Salvation Army Senior High School in the Eastern Region respectively.

The facilities, which were equipped with ancillary features, are part of the foundation’s core objective of delivering improved infrastructure to deprived schools in the country to enhance quality teaching and learning.

It is also part of the company’s continuous quest to support the elimination of “schools under trees” and to offset the dire consequences of poor sanitation in schools.

Social intervention

The Head of Environment and Social Amenities Unit of the foundation, Lubaabat Habib-Jawulaa, said GNPC under the leadership of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, was executing a policy to invest a significant portion of the corporation’s share of oil revenue in social intervention programmes that sought to enhance people’s quality of life.

“The foundation has put up over 90 classroom blocks and 32 sanitary facilities in various communities, with several others pending completion across the country.

It is with the expectation that we can all collectively work to reduce cases of exposing children and their teachers to unsafe learning environments,” she said.

Ayakomaso Basic

The Head Teacher of Ayakomaso Basic School, Ebenezer Baah Bentu, decried the unfortunate circumstance of having to conduct lessons for three different classes under trees and thanked GNPC for helping to ensure better academic experiences for both teachers and pupils.

The new classroom block

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sunyani West Municipality, Evans Kusi Boadum, said while the government doubled its efforts to provide basic amenities for citizens, the foundation’s interventions were needed at all corners of the country.

He, therefore, advised the school’s leadership to take proper care of the facility and pledged the assembly’s readiness to ensure the same.

Salvation Army

Receiving keys to their new 12-unit sanitary block, the Headmaster of the Salvation Army Senior High School at Akyim-Wenchi, Isaac Owusu-Agyemang, expressed gratitude to GNPC for living up to its promise of assistance.

He said growth in the student population had triggered a spurt of pressure on dilapidated existing sanitary facilities, posing health challenges to both students and staff.

The Chief of Akyim-Wenchi, Dasebre Dr Nyarko Asumadu Appiah Oseawuo, implored GNPC to sustain its support to the area as a development partner.