GNECS, WIPVaC donates eggs to Madina Polyclinic-Kekele

The Ghana National Egg Campaign Secretariat (GNECS) in collaboration with Women in Poultry Value Chain (WIPVaC) has donated 2,000 pieces of uncooked and cooked eggs to the Antenatal Unit of the Madina Polyclinic-Kekele, as part of efforts to promote healthy nutrition among women and children.
The donation was also in commemoration of International Women’s Day which will be marked worldwide on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Presenting the eggs to the unit on Friday, March 4, 2022, the Greater Accra regional President of the WIPVaC, Madam Pamela Agbotse, said aside from the donation her outfit was also educating women about the benefits of consuming eggs.
She mentioned that as part of a campaign to promote the consumption of eggs and dispel myths about eggs, her outfit had over the years made similar donations to psychiatric hospitals and inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons.
Receiving the eggs, the Deputy Nursing Officer of the Polyclinic, Ida Osei Kuffuor, assured that they would be put to good use and distributed equitably.
Touching on the nutritional benefits of eggs with regards to brain development in children, she further urged the two groups to consider making periodic donations to the hospital.
On her part, Mrs Naana Adjei, a dietitian advised that because of the risk of developing allergies, parents should wait till a child turns one year old to begin gradually introducing eggs into their diets.
She said the most important thing about feeding babies eggs was to wash them to ensure that bacteria from the shells was not introduced into the yolk.
Mrs Adjei further advised against overcooking eggs because the protein content was destroyed at high temperatures.