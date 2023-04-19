GNAT demands immediate reinstatement of GHANASCO headmaster following washroom dormitory video

Apr - 19 - 2023

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is calling for the immediate reinstatement of the headmaster of Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale, Douglas Haruna Yakubu, by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

This comes after Mr. Yakubu and the school's senior housemaster were instructed to step aside for further investigation into a viral video showing some GHANASCO students using washroom cubicles as dormitories.

The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, criticized GES for breaching professional rules and urged the reinstatement of Mr. Yakubu.

Mr. Musah also expressed concerns about the delay in government funding, including the capitation grant, which has not been paid for over two years, and the government's interventions for SHSs, which have been in arrears for over three years.

“Why should you in a rush go and issue a statement interdicting the person, putting the person in the public for ridicule? Do you know you have humiliated the head? You have broken his confidence and that, you don’t handle professionals like that. The matter should have been investigated. GES should do the needful by reinstating the man and let’s move forward, he came to meet the matter he didn’t create it,” he said in an interview with Citi FM.

Meanwhile, Yakubu has denied the allegations, claiming the story was staged to tarnish the school's image. However, journalist Prince Kwame Tamakloe, who broke the story, stands by his report.