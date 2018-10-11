Global Servants donate library, science lab to Trinity School

Global Servants, a non-governmental organisation(NGO) based in the United States of America, has built and stocked a library facility and a science laboratory for the pupils of the Trinity Foundation Ministry School at Anwomaso near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to enhance quality teaching and learning.
Last year, it built and dedicated a pre-school block for the school, all in its quest to create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning in the school.
Mr Travis Rutland (seated 3rd right), Founder of Global Servants, and Reverend Samuel Odarno(3rd left), the West African Director, Trinity Foundation Ministry , and the wife, Mrs Comfort Odarno(2nd left), in a group photograph with some dignitaries and teachers of the school.
The group since 1981 has assisted several deprived bodies in Ghana and the West African sub-region.
Global Servants has built over 35 churches in West Africa.
Event
Speaking during the inauguration of the two facilities at Anwomaso at the weekend, the President of Global Servants, Mr Travis Rutland, said he hoped that the facility would better prepare students adequately for senior high school education, and used the opportunity to commend the government for the implementation of its flagship free SHS policy.
Pupils of the school, cheerfully welcoming Mr Rutland (left) on his arrival for the handing over of the two facilities. Those with them are Reverend Odarno (2nd left), and some teachers of the school
He said education all over the world was capital intensive and that it was incumbent on all well-meaning citizens to come on board and render to the government the needed support in order to build the capacity of the future leaders.
"The more educated the citizens of a country are, the better the future of the country," he noted, adding that the group believed in Ghana, and would continue to assist the deprived in the society.
He dedicated the facility to his grandparents, Don and Rosemary Rutland, saying that, "I am hopeful that the next generation of scholars and great minds will find inspiration, education and encouragement inside these books."
He noted that his grandparents loved education and reading, and that he could not think of any greater honour than to name a library after them.
Health
The donor, Global Servants, has already provided the school with modern training kits at an outdoor play area in the school
Mr Rutland further noted that the group, aside its educational support in the country, was also into health and sanitation.
He said it had built a number of Kumasi Ventilated Improved Pits (KVIPs) in the northern parts of the country, adding that the move would be extended to other deprived communities in other parts of the country.
According to Mr Rutland, the group in the coming years intended to intensify its 'One community, One bore hole project', aimed at providing good drinking water for deprived communities across the country.
Commendation
The West African Director of the Trinity Foundation Ministry (TFM), Rev. Samuel Odarno, commended the organisation for its continuous assistance to the ministry. "This is a dream come true," he said.
Rev. Odarno extended his appreciation to Rev. Michael Mozley and some nursing students from the Oral Roberts University (ORU), also in the USA, who donated a number of science equipment to be used at the newly inaugurated science laboratory.
However, he said the deplorable nature of the road network in the community left much to be desired, and appealed to the government, to as a matter of urgency, fix the roads in order to boost economic activities in the Anwomaso community.
Headmaster
For his part, the Headmaster of the school, Mr Yaw Adu Aduama, assured parents that the school would continue to instil discipline in their children and help direct them in making responsible choices in order to guarantee them success in the future.
The elated headmaster said the first batch of students who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), came out with flying colours and hailed the teaching staff of the school for their commitment towards excellence.
Also present at the short ceremony were some parents and the leadership of the school's Parent Teacher Association (PTA).