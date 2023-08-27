Global Evangelical Church places ban on guest preachers

Justice Agbenorsi Aug - 27 - 2023 , 16:21

The Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has placed a one-year moratorium on the invitation of guest preachers or revivalists.

The ban, which takes effect from January 2024, will be in force for a one-year period.



The directive, which was announced today (Aug 27) by the Synod Clerk, Rev. Dr Yohanes Ahiabu, is to enable ministers to intentionally develop leaders in their respective congregations.

The directive, he said, excluded invitations to weddings, funerals, and Head Office or Presbytery Executive Committee programmes.

It forms part of a list of resolutions accepted by the Church at the closing ceremony of the GEC’s four-day Synod on the theme, “Be holy in all you do".

Other resolutions

The Synod Clerk, added that the Church’s English/French language exclusive congregations would now be known and identified as Global Evangelical Worship Centre (GEWC), followed by their location names.

To ensure uniformity in admission and nurturing church members, Rev. Dr Ahiabu noted that the Synod Committee had been mandated to develop a standardised Catechism material for use by all congregations.

“The Synod mandates the Synod committee executive to kick start the constitutional amendment process in relation to the election of Presbytery Chairmen, the General Assembly concept and any other relevant issues,” the Synod Clerk added in his remarks at the closing ceremony.