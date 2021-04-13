GJA opens nominations for national election

The Election Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has opened nominations for its national elections. The nominations will close on April 27, 2021, at 5 pm.
The GJA in a press release informed its members that nomination forms "may be obtained from the GJA website: www.gjaghana.org".
It added that filing fees "should be paid into the GJA'sAccount at the National Investment Bank (NIB), Osu Branch, Accra.
Related Articles
GJA working to secure bargaining certificate — Affail Monney
Counting the days.... Controversy over Komla Dumor’s GJA Best Journalist award: Graphic averts annulment
GJA to Police: Get to bottom of death threat to Manasseh Azure
Prosecute criminals who shot journalists - GJA
Do not promote secessionism - GJA to media
Positions to be contested and filing fees are;
National Executives
President - GHC 3,000
Vice President - GHC 2,000
General Secretary - GHC 1,000
Organizing Secretary - GHC 1,000
Treasurer - GHC 1,000
Public Affairs Officer - GHC 1,000
Regional Executives
Regional Chairperson - GHC 1,000
All other Regional/Branch positions - GHC 800
The Election Committee of the GJA is chaired by Mr Osei Kwadwo Adow Esq with Mr Peter Agbeko Jnr, Ms Doris Kuwornu and Mr Kwasi Kpodo (Secretary) as members.
Read the GJA press release below;