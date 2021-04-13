fbpx

GJA opens nominations for national election

BY: Kweku Zurek
GJA opens nominations for national election
GJA opens nominations for national election

The Election Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has opened nominations for its national elections. The nominations will close on April 27, 2021, at 5 pm.

The GJA in a press release informed its members that nomination forms "may be obtained from the GJA website: www.gjaghana.org"

It added that filing fees "should be paid into the GJA'sAccount at the National Investment Bank (NIB), Osu Branch, Accra.

Related Articles

GJA working to secure bargaining certificate — Affail Monney

Counting the days.... Controversy over Komla Dumor’s GJA Best Journalist award: Graphic averts annulment

GJA to Police: Get to bottom of death threat to Manasseh Azure

Prosecute criminals who shot journalists - GJA

Do not promote secessionism - GJA to media

Positions to be contested and filing fees are;

National Executives

President - GHC 3,000

Vice President - GHC 2,000

General Secretary - GHC 1,000

Organizing Secretary - GHC 1,000

Treasurer - GHC 1,000

Public Affairs Officer - GHC 1,000

Regional Executives

Regional Chairperson - GHC 1,000

All other Regional/Branch positions - GHC 800

The  Election Committee of the GJA is chaired by Mr Osei Kwadwo Adow Esq with Mr Peter Agbeko Jnr, Ms Doris Kuwornu and Mr Kwasi Kpodo (Secretary) as members.

Read the GJA press release below;