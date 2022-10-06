GJA co-opts New Juaben Omanhene as member, patron

The Eastern Regional Branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has co-opted the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng lll, as a member and patron.
In line with that decision, the 2017 GJA Code of Ethics was presented to the Omanhene as a symbol of his admission to the association to guide him on ethical issues relating to media practice and journalism in general.
The association conferred the member and patron status on him when members of the Eastern Regional branch of the GJA, led by its Chairman, Maxwell Kudekor, called on the Omanhene Daasebre Kwaku Boateng lll at the Yiadom Hwedie Palace in Koforidua recently.
GJA support
The visit was to welcome the Omanhene after his installation as the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area after the demise of Daasebre Dr Oti Boateng and at the same time reaffirm the GJA's commitment to support the development agenda of the area.
Deepening ties
Mr Kudekor called on the traditional council to help deepen its relations with the media for the development of both parties within the traditional area.
He mentioned Article 11 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which recognised customary practices within communities as part of Ghana's laws and that, the traditional authority and local democracy was well established before the introduction of Western democracy.
Sanctity and dignity
Mr Kudekor underscored the need for journalists to use their medium to uphold the sanctity and dignity of the traditional authority and also to promote development.
He was optimistic that the Omanhene would lend his support to journalists and at the same time promote the independence and freedom of the press.
Support
Daasebre Kwaku Boateng, who was highly elated about joining the association, accepted his new status and pledged his support for the GJA and the media in general.
He said his doors were always open to all and sundry who wished to come to him, particularly journalists.
The Omanhene added that the development of New Juaben should be a priority to all.
He advised journalists to be professional and also ensure decency in their reportage since that would promote peace in the area.
Writer's email:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.