Girl, 15, donates GH¢12,000 to Sickle Cell Foundation

A student of SOS-Herman Gmeiner International College, Ms Chloe Elinam Mawuenyega, has donated GH₵12,000 to support the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana.
The 15-year-old raised the sum through a car-wash fundraising activity and presented a cheque to that tune to the foundation in Accra last week.
The fund-raiser was undertaken as part of expectations on all Year-5 students, which required them to explore an area of personal interest to deliver tangible outcomes.
Donation
At a presentation ceremony in Accra, Ms Mawuenyega stated that she had always thought of helping people living with sickle cell and that the project as required by the school granted her the opportunity to do so.
“It has always been my interest to support persons living with sickle cell disease and so when the opportunity came, I decided to raise funds for the foundation to support such people. I am glad my school gave me this opportunity,” she stated.
She expressed appreciation to her family and friends who supported her to raise the money for the initiative.
“A big thank you to Silver Star Auto Limited for contributing to this activity, and to my family and friends who helped out,” she added.
The Business Manager at the foundation, Mrs Gifty Jecty, received the donation and expressed appreciation to Ms Mawuenyega and her school for the gesture.
“The foundation is grateful to Ms Mawuenyega and her school for such huge donation. This will help in catering for the medical bills of the patients. God bless you,” she stated.
Mrs Jecty appealed to other philanthropists and organisations in the country to support the activities of the foundation to give hope to persons living with sickle cell disease.
“The expansion of newborn-screening for sickle cell disease ensures that diagnosed babies receive appropriate health care, which includes twice daily penicillin, comprehensive care and parental counselling and education. Newborn-screening for sickle cell disease saves lives,” she added.
School initiative
The Principal of the SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, Mrs Eliz Dadson, explained that the school’s initiative was used to shape the students to be critical thinkers and solution seekers to problems within the society.
“The school’s philosophy embraces internationalism in its widest sense, a commitment to uplift Africa and active service to the community. Its educational mission is holistic in nature, aiming to develop all students into confident adults capable of facing the challenges of a fast-changing world by inculcating in them critical and analytical abilities which will equip them to become compassionate thinkers who are aware of their common humanity, with a belief and pride in themselves as Africans,” she stated.
Sickle Cell Foundation
The Sickle Cell Foundation is a non-governmental organisation with the mission to support the development of resources and services to improve the health and quality of life of people with sickle cell disease and related conditions.
The organisation serves as an agency of the Ministry of Health and as programme managers of the National Newborn Screening Programme for sickle cell disease.
In addition, the foundation, along with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service, is a member of the Ghana-Novartis public-private partnership in sickle cell disease.