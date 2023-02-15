GIMPA lecturer enstooled sub-chief

The Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Sam Agyei-Ampomah, has been enstooled as a sub-chief of Akyem Apinamang in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.
The chief of Akyem Apinamang, Nana Owoso Adoto Osabirima Oware Asare Pinkro III, performed the final rites firming up his enstoolment.
Prof. Agyei-Ampomah will now also be known as Baffour Ampomah Wereko I and will respond to the chieftaincy title Asomkahene, which is the "ears of the Chief".
The Asomkahene is the principal advisor to the chief.
Swearing allegiance
Baffour Wereko was sworn in together with two others, Bosompem Antwi-Boasiako and Nana Akwanin Amoah, who act as the Asona Abusuapanin and Abokomahene respectively of the community.
While the Abusuapanin will act as the head of the royal family, the Abokomahene serves as the head of all the royal gates.
The two-hour ceremony, which was held in the palace of the chief of Akyem Apinamang was interspersed with drumming and traditional dance with most of the patrons donning black and red.
As part of the traditional rights, the feet of the Asomkahene, the Abokomahene and the Abusuapanin were touched three times by a white sheep before they swore allegiance to the chief.
With their black cloth wrapped around their chest, they held a sword and swore to respond to calls to serve the community anytime and ensure the development of the community.
After they had been sworn in, the three new traditional leaders took to the dancing floor separately and were joined by some traditional leaders of the community, family members and friends in a traditional dance with cheers and applause from the crowd.
The ceremony was attended by family members, friends, associates in academia, members of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Association, students and the residents of the community attending the colourful swearing-in ceremony.
Development projects
Addressing the community, the Apinamanhene indicated that he was poised to bring development to the people of the community.
He said developmental projects such as barracks for the police in the community and a senior high school (SHS) were in the offing.
He explained that the government would come to the aid of the community "if the community helps itself.
Let us have a vision and work towards that vision.
I believe we can achieve more, and develop our current situation while focusing on changing and upgrading the status quo.”
The Apinamanhene announced a scholarship for the best 10 students who would be admitted to SHS this year.
Ready to serve
After expressing gratitude to the chief, elders and the people of Akyem Apinamang, the new Asomkahene in his acceptance speech declared his commitment to serve his people and work tirelessly to bring a facelift to the community.
Apart from being an academic, Prof. Agyei-Ampomah is also the trustee of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Association and the Assembly member and a member of the finance and administration sub-committee of the Kwaebibirem Municipal Assembly.
The Gyasehene, Nana Tweneboa Kudua, advised the Asomkahene and the two other traditional leaders that once they had accepted the traditional positions they should support the chief "with a good heart and share ideas that will lead to the development of Apinamang."
The Apinamanhemaa, Nana Gyamfua Braso II, urged the new traditional leaders to be united, loyal and serve with respect.